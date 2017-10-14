Calendar » Affair of the Heart

October 14, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6 pm

Affair of the Heart or "Un Affare del Cuore'

Italian themed cocktail party featuring food and music

Raising funds for critical medical and dental needs for Santa Barbara community members who have no other way to pay.

Presented by The Cecilia Fund

Saturday, October 14, 2017

4:00-6:00 PM

Music Academy of the West

1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara

Tickets $85 per person

Online at www.ceciliafundsb.org

Phone (805) 805-448-3271

Email: [email protected]