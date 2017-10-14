Affair of the Heart
October 14, 2017 from 4:00 pm - 6 pm
Affair of the Heart or "Un Affare del Cuore'
Italian themed cocktail party featuring food and music
Raising funds for critical medical and dental needs for Santa Barbara community members who have no other way to pay.
Presented by The Cecilia Fund
Saturday, October 14, 2017
4:00-6:00 PM
Music Academy of the West
1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara
Tickets $85 per person
Online at www.ceciliafundsb.org
Phone (805) 805-448-3271
Email: [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Cecilia Fund
- Starts: October 14, 2017 4:00 pm - 6 pm
- Price: $85 in advance
- Location: Music Academy of the West, 1070 South Fairway Road, Montecito
- Website: http://www.ceciliafundsb.org
- Sponsors: Cecilia Fund