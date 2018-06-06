Affordable Health Care Act
Just the Facts Ma'am LWV October Forum A non-biased explanation of local and state implementation of the federal Affordable Care Act will be given by local and statewide experts at our October Community Forum. With the plethora of information—some accurate and some not—being distributed about health care reform, the League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara is working with the Children’s Health Initiative of Santa Barbara County to bring you accurate information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: League of Women Voters
- Starts: October 17, 2012 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 DeLaVina
