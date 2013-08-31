Calendar » African Elemental Stone & Shell Divination Workshop

August 31, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 is proud to present Mtuawsa Anthony Johnson who will be teaching a workshop called “You Are the Gift” African Elemental Stone & Shell Divination Workshop. Utilizing West African traditions, Mtuawsa reads stones and shells to tell your story. Incredibly gifted, Anthony will personally lead you to remember just how wonderful you are.. He will also be available for private divinations September 2-3. Register online for the workshop at http://centeroftheheart.com/event/anthony-johnson-you-are-the-gift-divination-workshop . Bring your questions and curiosity on Saturday, August 31, 2013 from 2:00-4:00pm. Cost is $20 pre-registered, $25 at the door.

Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861

For more information on this event and others, visit www.centeroftheheart.com