After Roe: The Lost History of the Abortion Debate

May 11, 2017 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Join us for a facilitated brown-bag discussion of timely text. Join for one or all three Thursday sessions: April 20th (part 1), May 11th (part 2) and May 18th (part 3). As described by the publisher, “Forty years after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its decision legalizing abortion, Roe v. Wade continues to make headlines. After Roe: The Lost History of the Abortion Debate cuts through the myths and misunderstandings to present a clear-eyed account of cultural and political responses to the landmark 1973 ruling in the decade that followed. The grassroots activists who shaped the discussion after Roe, Mary Ziegler shows, were far more fluid and diverse than the partisans dominating the debate today…Peering beneath the surface of social-movement struggles in the 1970s, After Roe reveals how actors on the left and the right have today made Roe a symbol for a spectrum of fervently held political beliefs.” Snacks served. Contact Professor Luna for specific location: [email protected]

Sponsored by the IHC’s Heatlh, Medicine, and Care RFG.