AFTER TAHRIR: EGYPTIAN INSURGENCY SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

January 24, 2016 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Sunday, January 24, 2016 - 2:00pm - 5:00pm

Pollock Theater

There is no admission charge for this event, but a reservation is recommended in order to guarantee a seat.

In conjunction with the After Tahrir Conference, the Carsey-Wolf Center is proud to co-present a series of film shorts, new media projects, and video installation at the Pollock Theater. Award-winning filmmaker Omar Robert Hamilton, internationally acclaimed curator Sarah Rifky, and media artist Heba Amin are among the conference participants who will lead a lively discussion after the programming of video-clip artists and community-based street videographers. The film and media collectives represented in the program include Kazeboon, an awareness and critical media collective in Egypt that documents and screens videos and films of military authoritarianism in public sites; Mosireen, a non-profit media collective in downtown Cairo born out of the explosion of citizen media during the revolution; R-Shief, a media system that collects, analyzes, and visualizes social media and holds one of the largest repositories of Arabic-language tweets, including content from the 2011 uprisings and Occupy movements; and a series of videos vignettes from “Democracy Dialogue” with Mohamed ElBaradei and Rajmohan Gandhi. All of the works featured in the After Tahrir conference series have emerged out of or tell stories in light of the revolutionary moment in Egypt.

Post-screening discussion to follow with filmmakers Heba Amin, Omar Robert Hamilton, Linda Herrera, Wael Iskander, Sarah Rifky, and Laila Shereen Sakr, Professor in the Department of Film and Media Studies.

Video installation and reception will take place in the Michael Douglas Lobby.

Sponsored by the Carsey-Wolf Center, Center for Middle East Studies, and the Department of Film and Media Studies.

Alphabetical listing of Shorts:

HEBA AMIN featuring her short films from "Project Speak2Tweet” (2011-2014)

My love for you, Egypt, increases by the day

The Flag

What would have happened, Mubarak?

I’m the Son of the Nile

The Gecko

OMAR ROBERT HAMILTON featuring short films by the Mosireen Collective (2011-2014)

The Camel Battle

People Demand Fall of the Regime

Maspero

Prayer to Fear

LINDA HERRERA debuting her documentary videos vignettes from “Democracy Dialogue” with Mohamed ElBaradei and Rajmohan Gandhi (2016)

Gandhi in Egypt

Citizens and Minorities

Divide & Rule: A Cautionary Tale from India

After the Uprising

WAEL ISKANDER screening Kazeboon reports by Simon Hanna (2013-2014)

Kazeboon: Morsi and Nasa

Kazeboon: Interstellar

SARAH RIFKY screening about Townhouse Gallery event “The Cairo Complaints Choir” (2010)

The Cairo Complaints Choir

LAILA SHEREEN SAKR featuring her remixes as cyborg VJ Um Amel with media analytics from R-Shief (2011-2015)

Women & Youth of the Arab Revolutions

Liberalism, Zizek, and Egypt