Calendar » After the Fall: A Cultural History of Postwar Vietnam

April 4, 2017 from 3:30 pm - 5:00 pm

We know the story of the Vietnam War but know very little about what happened after the Communists gained power. What role did the Viet Cong now play in the new regime? Where did able-bodied men go? Why did women stop wearing nail polish, when was 'suicide soup' served, and who were the only people to attend movies? Erin Graffy, researcher and author of award-winning history books, will bring you an eye-opening look at TET offensive, civilian life and the dramatic aftermath of the Vietnam conflict.

Class will be held from 4/4/2017 through 4/18/2017.