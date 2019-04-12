Afterparty@MOXI: House Party - Tech + Techno

[email protected]: House Party - Tech + Techno
Join us for the ultimate house party with games, drinks + music. Instead of mom + dad being out of the house, it’s the kids that are gone – leaving you to have all the fun at the museum. Challenge friends to party games with a twist, take a spin on MOXI’s custom VR experience + learn about other tech innovations happening in your own backyard. Featuring DJ sets by Persian House Cat.
First drink included in ticket price - additional drinks + party food available for purchase.
Must be 21 or older to attend. Valid ID required for entry.
Tickets: $35 in advance; $40 at the door
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
- Starts: April 12, 2019 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $35-$40
- Location: MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation
- Website: http://www.moxi.org/programs-and-events/special-programs/after-hours-events
