Calendar » Aging While Female: Discussion with Author Ashton Applewhite

May 18, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

What makes aging different for women – and so much harder than it has to be? How does the double impact of ageism and sexism affect women’s health, income, and well-being? And how does competing to “stay young” dig the hole even deeper?

In this rousing talk, Ashton Applewhite proposes throwing away the shovel, forging cross-generational compacts, and collaborating on new ways of thinking and behaving.

Co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara Public Library. Part of A&L's Thematic Learning Initiative: Creating A Meaningful Life