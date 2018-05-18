Aging While Female: Discussion with Author Ashton Applewhite
What makes aging different for women – and so much harder than it has to be? How does the double impact of ageism and sexism affect women’s health, income, and well-being? And how does competing to “stay young” dig the hole even deeper?
In this rousing talk, Ashton Applewhite proposes throwing away the shovel, forging cross-generational compacts, and collaborating on new ways of thinking and behaving.
Co-presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and the Santa Barbara Public Library. Part of A&L's Thematic Learning Initiative: Creating A Meaningful Life
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Public Library, UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: May 18, 2018 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
- Price: 0
- Location: Faulkner Gallery, Central Library, 40 E Anapamu St
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/220276545372270/
