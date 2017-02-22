Calendar » Agonistic Harmony and Transformation

February 22, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

This talk will explore efforts involving two of Quetzal songs; “Estoy Aqui” and “Coyote Hustle.” In both cases the community engaged in“agonistic harmony.” The ideas and theory embedded in the songs were debated and explored by community, which, eventually led to critical action. As a Chicana musician who has mostly produced music for public consumption, González feels encouraged when audiences contemplate the messages or ideas in music beyond the listening. Dr. Martha González is an Assistant Professor of Chicana/o/Latina/o Studies at Scripps College and singer/songwriter/percussionist and founding member of Quetzal.