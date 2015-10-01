Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 10:57 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Agreeables ZOMBIE ROCK Jam at 1st Thursday Art Walk

October 1, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Local indie rock band The Agreeables preview songs from their upcoming scripted musical "Zombie Rock" that plays at Center Stage (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo) from Oct. 28-31, 8:00pm shows.

Included in the 1st Thursday show will be great cover songs, from Petty to Elvis, and some friggin' singing Zombies.

LOCATIONS: Outside Marshall's at 900 State Street

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Downtown Santa Barbara
  • Starts: October 1, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Marshall's State Street
  • Website: http://www.zombierock.com
  • Sponsors: Downtown Santa Barbara
 
 
 