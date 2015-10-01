Agreeables ZOMBIE ROCK Jam at 1st Thursday Art Walk
October 1, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Local indie rock band The Agreeables preview songs from their upcoming scripted musical "Zombie Rock" that plays at Center Stage (upstairs at Paseo Nuevo) from Oct. 28-31, 8:00pm shows.
Included in the 1st Thursday show will be great cover songs, from Petty to Elvis, and some friggin' singing Zombies.
LOCATIONS: Outside Marshall's at 900 State Street
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Downtown Santa Barbara
- Starts: October 1, 2015 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Marshall's State Street
- Website: http://www.zombierock.com
- Sponsors: Downtown Santa Barbara