Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:58 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

AH! Spontaneous Theatre for Children

May 27, 2012 from 12:00PM - 4:00PM
AH! Spontaneous Theatre for Children

United for the Community of Isla Vista Spring Event All ages, Family Event collaborating with the SB Sheriffs, IV Rec and Park, UCSB and others to provide a fun free community event. Come enjoy BBQ, Music, games, Bounce Houses, and participate in Arts for Humanity's Spontaneous Theatre Booth. Arts for Humanity!’s Community Events are a surprise and delight for participants.

 

Event Details

 
 
 