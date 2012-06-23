Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:24 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

AH! Spontaneous Theatre for Children

June 23, 2012 from 2:00PM - 5:00PM
Children's Celebration Summer Solstice in Alameda Park 2pm-5pm Arts for Humanity!’s Community Events are a surprise and delight for participants, such as our Spontaneous Theatre for Children where costumes and props provide a plethora of creative opportunities for Santa Barbara youth.

 

