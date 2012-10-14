AH! Spontaneous Theatre for Children
October 14, 2012 from 10:00AM
AH! Spontaneous Theatre for Children at the Goleta Lemon Festival in Girsh Park on October 13th and 14th Arts for Humanity!’s Community Events are a surprise and delight for participants, such as our Spontaneous Theatre for Children where costumes and props provide a plethora of creative opportunities for Santa Barbara youth.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Arts4humanity
- Starts: October 14, 2012 10:00AM
- Location: Girsh Park
- Website: http://www.artsforhumanity.com/news-events/