AHA! Sing It Out
Using singing to conquer fear and overcome painful pasts, a dozen
teenagers will take the stage one-by-one to sing rock and roll cover
songs on Saturday, May 9, for “Sing it Out!”, a joyful and inspiring program of
AHA!, a nonprofit organization that fosters social and emotional
intelligence in adolescents. Now in its 11th year, the event takes place
at Deckers Brands Rotunda located at 6601 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.
Rock musician Tina Schlieske and her band, “Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles with
Sister Laura” will back up the teens and Mayor Helene Schneider will make an appearance,
singing it out with the group to support local teens.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Deckers Brands
- Starts: May 9, 2015 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
- Price: $10/students, $25/adult
- Location: Deckers Brands Rotunda, 6601 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA
- Website: http://ahasb.org/sing-it-out/
