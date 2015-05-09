Calendar » AHA! Sing It Out

May 9, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm

Using singing to conquer fear and overcome painful pasts, a dozen

teenagers will take the stage one-by-one to sing rock and roll cover

songs on Saturday, May 9, for “Sing it Out!”, a joyful and inspiring program of

AHA!, a nonprofit organization that fosters social and emotional

intelligence in adolescents. Now in its 11th year, the event takes place

at Deckers Brands Rotunda located at 6601 Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

Rock musician Tina Schlieske and her band, “Tina Schlieske and the Graceland Exiles with

Sister Laura” will back up the teens and Mayor Helene Schneider will make an appearance,

singing it out with the group to support local teens.