AHA! Sing It Out

April 30, 2017 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Please join us in celebrating a dozen courageous AHA! teens from our Sing It Out after-school program, as they overcome fear and self-doubt and bond deeply with their fellow participants. When they take the stage, the entire audience takes their journey with them, including their incredible joy at what they’ve achieved when they take their bows. It’s a goose bump-inducing program that has audience members exuberantly cheering on their feet.