Calendar » Ahua! Honoring the Dishonored: Declaring Who We Are v. Being Told Who We Are

May 21, 2016 from 9:00am - 3:00pm

This workshop will explore: self-identity vs labeling; the role of witness and giving voice to the forgotten; storytelling as an act of empowerment. Pat Alderete’s short stories are published in Joteria and PEN Center Journal, and anthologized in Hers 2 and 3; Los Angeles Gay and Lesbian Latino Arts Anthology 1988-2000; A Geography of Rage; The Afro-Hispanic Review and Love, West Hollywood. She has written two one-act plays, Ghost and the Spirit, produced as a staged reading in 1997, and Love and Fire, produced as a staged reading by the Macha Theater in 2003; her one-woman performance, Tina Gets Married, was produced in 1999.

Registration required, RSVP to [email protected]