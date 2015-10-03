Calendar » AIASB ArchitecTours 2015

October 3, 2015 from 10am - 4pm

The Santa Barbara AIA’s annual ArchitecTours, a celebration of local architecture, will showcase nine homes and businesses. The theme of this year’s ArchitecTours is ‘buildings with a story’. Each of the nine projects features an intriguing personal or construction story that profile many of the design obstacles encountered during the building process. This event draws attention to the extraordinary architectural legacy in Santa Barbara and the value of well-designed architecture to its surrounding community. Equally, ArchitecTours highlights the expertise that AIA architects possess including a thorough understanding and expertise in urban design, sustainability, accessibility, structural improvements, building materials, and historic renovation.

The tour will be held on Saturday October 3rd from 10am – 4pm and will culminate with a festive party

Early Bird Tickets are $65 for general public, $55 for AIA members and seniors, and $25 for students

Five percent of the proceeds earned by the event will be donated to Habitat for Humanity for their next project in Santa Barbara County

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.aiasb.com or call 805-966-4198.