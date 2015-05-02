Calendar » AIGA Santa Barbara Portfolio Day 2015

May 2, 2015 from 12:30pm - 4:00pm

Students & young creative professionals: get your BEST work critiqued by professional creatives! AIGA SB's Portfolio Day offers design tips & real-world advice on starting your career. Register early, space is limited! Cost is $20 to present your work, or $10 to be an observer. Registrants, be prepared to show five to 10 pieces of your best work in graphic design, illustration, photography, multimedia or web design, or film and animation (please do not pick more than two categories). Let us know what categories of work you will be showing and what format you will be presenting—on a board, in a book, or on your laptop or tablet (videos can be shown on a large media projector). Once registered, a member of AIGA Santa Barbara will contact you to coordinate your technology needs and answer any questions you may have about the event.