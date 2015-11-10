Calendar » Akram Khan Company: Kaash

November 10, 2015 from 8:00pm

Twelve years ago, award-winning choreographer Akram Khan teamed up with the celebrated talents of composer Nitin Sawhney and sculptor Anish Kapoor to present his company’s first full-length piece Kaash (Hindi for “if only”) to rave reviews such as “epic, deeply focused and grandly beautiful” (The Telegraph, U.K.). Inspired by creation and destruction, Hindu gods, Indian time cycles and black holes, Kaash returns to the stage in a stunning revival – the company’s first ever – and continues Khan’s quest to bridge the worlds of contemporary dance and the Indian classical dance form kathak. Don’t miss this superb work by an artist “who speaks tremendously of tremendous things” (Financial Times).