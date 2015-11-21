Calendar » “Aladdin” on the big screen at the Plaza Playhoue Theater

November 21, 2015 from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Join us for a special matinee screening on Saturday, November 21 at 3 pm of Walt Disney's "Aladdin", featuring Robin Williams's dizzying and hilarious voicing of the Genie.

After a sultan (Douglas Seale) gives his daughter, Jasmine (Linda Larkin), three days to find a husband, she escapes the palace and encounters the street-savvy urchin Aladdin (Scott Weinger), who charms his way into her heart. While the sultan's Vizier, Jafar (Jonathan Freeman), weaves a spell so that he may marry Jasmine and become sultan himself, Aladdin discovers the Genie's lamp in a cave, rubs it, and sets the mystical entity free, leading the Genie to pledge his undying loyalty to the dazzled youth. Aladdin begins his quest to defeat Jafar and win the hand of the princess, with the Genie's help.

Monsters, Disney's trademark talking animals, and a flying carpet all figure into the ensuing adventures, but Williams' Genie, who can change into anything or anybody, steals the show as he launches into one crazed monologue after another, impersonating figures from Ed Sullivan to Elvis Presley.

Tickets are $7.00 general admission (children 3 and under are free), and available for purchase online, at Seastrand (919 Linden Ave., by cash or check only) and at the theater box office prior to showtime. This film is rated G and has a runtime of 90 minutes.