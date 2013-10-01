Calendar » Alan Alda: Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself

October 1, 2013 from 7:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures in Association with The SAGE Center for the Study of the Mind



Iconic M*A*S*H Actor, Director and Author

Alan Alda

Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself

TUES, OCT 1 / 7 PM (note special time) / GRANADA THEATRE

Premium ticket includes premium seating and dinner reception with Mr. Alda in The Granada’s McCune Founders Room



“A rare performer who truly cares about the world he lives in.” Chicago Tribune



“Equal parts humor and heart.” Parade



Best known for his witty and charismatic portrayal of “Hawkeye” Pierce on the landmark TV series M*A*S*H, beloved actor Alan Alda is also a New York Times best-selling author, devoted science advocate and talented director. He’ll take a humorous look at a serious question: What’s been the meaning of my life? Having survived a near-death experience on a mountaintop in Chile and wanting to squeeze the most juice out of his second chance at life, he reflects on advice he’s given young people over the years, spinning a story as funny and riveting as it is surprising.



Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/index.aspx or (805) 893-3535