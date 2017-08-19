Albert Chuback - Special Guest of SBBA
SBBA is again hosting Albert Chubak, founder of Eco Bee Box, to talk more about his unique approach to beekeeping using small mini beehives. He will discuss micro-beekeeping, apiary sustainability, natural queen rearing and becoming a successful keeper of bees. A fair amount of time will be allotted for questions and discussion.
You can choose between a morning or afternoon session. Each session requires an RSVP, and will be limited to the first 25 people signing up for each session.
To participate in these sessions, you must be a member of SBBA.
SBBA Annual Membership is available online at http://sbba.org/membership
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Beekeeper's Association
- Starts: August 19, 2017 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: $0
- Location: 1709 East Valley Ln., Santa Barbara, CA 93108
- Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/albert-chubak-special-guest-of-sbba-tickets-36848927133
