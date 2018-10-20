Alebrijes PaintShop
Join us at Casa de la Raza October 20th from 6-8pm as we delve into the whimsical world of Alebrijes in a paintshop sponsored and led by Bany of La Calenda, a locally owned and operated gift shop located at 2915 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara. La Calenda is a colorful and inviting shop that pays homage to Bany's hometown, Oaxaca, with beautiful artisan works and inspired cultural gatherings.
Spaces are limited and cost is $30. Please reserve your place in advance by contacting us for payment options through our facebook event page.
You will be provided with all materials needed to paint a unique alebrije. Bany will also be serving hot chocolatito from Oaxaca!
*Please note that all proceeds from the event go to funding for Casa de la Raza's 2018 Annual Dia de los Muertos event.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: La Casa de la Raza, La Calenda
- Starts: October 20, 2018 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $30.00
- Location: Casa de la Raza, 601 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara, California 93103
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1944888052482991/
- Sponsors: La Casa de la Raza, La Calenda