Alebrijes PaintShop

October 20, 2018 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us at Casa de la Raza October 20th from 6-8pm as we delve into the whimsical world of Alebrijes in a paintshop sponsored and led by Bany of La Calenda, a locally owned and operated gift shop located at 2915 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara. La Calenda is a colorful and inviting shop that pays homage to Bany's hometown, Oaxaca, with beautiful artisan works and inspired cultural gatherings.

Spaces are limited and cost is $30. Please reserve your place in advance by contacting us for payment options through our facebook event page.

You will be provided with all materials needed to paint a unique alebrije. Bany will also be serving hot chocolatito from Oaxaca!

*Please note that all proceeds from the event go to funding for Casa de la Raza's 2018 Annual Dia de los Muertos event.