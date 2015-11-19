Calendar » Alexander F. Harmer: Gatherings and Celebrations

November 19, 2015 from 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Join us for the lecture and opening reception! Presentation by Marlene R. Miller, exhibition guest curator, and Hattie Beresford, historian.

Alexander Harmer, one of ten children, was born in 1856 in Newark, New Jersey. His strongest passion was to become a painter and venture west. At age thirteen, he left home and began his life of travels intermittently enlisting in the army and studying at the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts. In the 1880s he befriended Charles Lummis, who also shared a love of the Hispanic culture of Alta California. Through him he met his future wife, Felicidad A. Abadie, a descendent of an early California family.

In 1896, they moved to the Yorba-Abadie adobe, facing De la Guerra Plaza to raise their seven children. Harmer's focus shifted entirely towards the revival of the early days of Alta California. He often posed his wife and members of her family as his subjects, incorporating their costumes and accessories. He also dealt with contemporary events such as the floral parade and celebration inspired by the 1908 visit of the Great White Fleet to Santa Barbara.