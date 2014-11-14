Calendar » Alexander McCall Smith

November 14, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2993 or (805) 893-3535

Best-selling Author of The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency Series

An Evening with Alexander McCall Smith

Fri, Nov 14, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“[McCall Smith] has become more of a movement, a worldwide club for the dissemination of gentle wisdom and good cheer.” The Telegraph (U.K.)



An hour in the company of Alexander McCall Smith is an hour of sheer delight. Dubbed the P.G. Wodehouse of our time, he is the prolific, much-loved author of multiple best-selling series, including The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency and The Sunday Philosophy Club. Captivating readers with his “velvety prose and vivid imagination” (USA Today), as well as his charismatic female sleuths, his novels have sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. His new version of Jane Austen’s Emma is due for release in fall 2014. Come join us for an evening of wit and wisdom with this master storyteller.



Books will be available for purchase and signing