Alfred Hitchcock Nights: North by Northwest

July 19, 2013 from 8:30pm - 11:00pm

Part of the FREE Alfred Hitchcock Nights summer cinema series! ****Special pre-screening talk featuring actress Eva Marie Saint and Hitchcock scholar Allan Langdale of UCSB in person at 8 p.m. (Friday only)!**** Description: A hapless New York advertising executive (Cary Grant) is mistaken for a secret agent by a menacing foreign organization. While fleeing his persecutors, he finds himself increasingly tangled in a web of spies, lies, disguises – and a mysterious woman’s charms. (1959, 136 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. Screening outside under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Bring blankets, low-backed beach chairs and a picnic dinner. Alternate screening: Wed., July 17 at UCSB Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.