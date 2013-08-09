Calendar » Alfred Hitchcock Nights: Notorious

August 9, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Part of the FREE Alfred Hitchcock Nights summer cinema series! Description: A beautiful woman (Ingrid Bergman) is recruited to infiltrate a group of Nazis by a government agent (Cary Grant). But how far will she have to go to win them over? With a steamy love scene and a plot point that drew scrutiny from the FBI, this is one of Hitchcock’s best espionage films. (1946, 101 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. Screening outside under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Bring blankets, low-backed beach chairs and a picnic dinner. Alternate screening: Wed., Aug. 7 at UCSB Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.