Calendar » Alfred Hitchcock Nights: Psycho

July 26, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Part of the FREE Alfred Hitchcock Nights summer cinema series! Description: The psychological thriller that ushered in a new era of horror – and made it very scary to take a shower forever after. A secretary (Janet Leigh) steals some money from her employer and while on the run meets up with a disturbed motel manager who’s a bit fixated with his mother. (1960, 109 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. Screening outside under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Bring blankets, low-backed beach chairs and a picnic dinner. Alternate screening: Wed., July 24 at UCSB Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.