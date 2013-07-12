Calendar » Alfred Hitchcock Nights: Rear Window

July 12, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Alfred Hitchcock Nights: Eight Classic Films of Obsession, Mystery and Suspense FREE Summer Cinema Series "Rear Window" Description: Confined to a tiny apartment while recuperating from a broken leg, a wheelchair-bound photojournalist (James Stewart) spies on his neighbors from his window perch and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder. A masterful exploration of everyday voyeurism. (1954, 112 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. Bring a picnic dinner and low-backed chair or blanket and enjoy a free movie under the stars in the Sunken Garden! Alternate screening: Wed., July 10 at 7:30 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall Complete lineup: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Films.aspx Information: (805) 893-3535 Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.