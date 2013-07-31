Calendar » Alfred Hitchcock Nights: Shadow of a Doubt

July 31, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

Part of the FREE Alfred Hitchcock Nights summer cinema series! Description: Hitchcock’s favorite film! A teenager living in a small, idyllic town finds her life pretty dull until her charming Uncle Charlie comes to visit. But the man is somewhat secretive and curiously unsettling at times. And why are a couple of strangers asking questions about him? Screenplay by Thornton Wilder. (1943, 108 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. (Note: No Friday screening due to Old Spanish Days Fiesta event at the Courthouse.) Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.