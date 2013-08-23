Calendar » Alfred Hitchcock Nights: Strangers on a Train

August 23, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Part of the FREE Alfred Hitchcock Nights summer cinema series! Description: While taking a train to meet his wife, a famous tennis pro (Farley Granger) encounters a wealthy guy with a diabolical theory: What if two strangers were to “exchange” murders and rid themselves of the vexsome people in their lives? Co-adapted by Raymond Chandler from the novel by Patricia Highsmith. (1951, 101 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. Screening outside under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Bring blankets, low-backed beach chairs and a picnic dinner. Alternate screening: Wed., Aug. 21 at UCSB Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.