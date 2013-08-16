Calendar » Alfred Hitchcock Nights: The Birds

August 16, 2013 from 8:30pm - 10:30pm

Part of the FREE Alfred Hitchcock Nights summer cinema series! Description: A wealthy San Francisco socialite (Tippi Hedren) pursues a love interest to Bodega Bay, but she’s unprepared when her trip takes a bizarre turn: The birds in the area have started to act strangely and are randomly attacking people. (1963, 120 min.) Mature themes. May not be suitable for young children. Screening outside under the stars at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse. Bring blankets, low-backed beach chairs and a picnic dinner. Alternate screening: Wed., Aug. 14 at UCSB Campbell Hall at 7:30 p.m. Films presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County. Films at UCSB presented with support from the UCSB Summer Cultural and Enrichment Program and the Freshman Summer Start Program.