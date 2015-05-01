Calendar » Alice in Wonderland

May 1, 2015 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

A short children’s ballet with dancers 5-1/2 to 18 years old.

TIMES: Friday, May 1, at 6:30 P.M.

TICKETS: $20 general, $15 students and seniors, $12 children ages 12 and under

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seated is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.