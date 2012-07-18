Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Alien Costumes Art Workshop with Guest Artist Chloe Gray

July 18, 2012 from 12:30 - 2:00 pm
Art From Scrap now offers Wednesday Art Workshops for the summer! Join us in the AFS Art Center above the ReUse Store on Wednesday afternoons, 12:30-2:00 pm, through the month of August. Taught by AFS Staff Artist Chloe Gray, our mid-week workshops are sure to please artists of all ages and abilities! No reservations required. $8.00 per person. For more info- 805-884-0459 x 11.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Art From Scrap
  • Starts: July 18, 2012 12:30 - 2:00 pm
  • Price: $8.00
  • Location: Art From Scrap
  • Website: http://www.artfromscrap.org
  • Sponsors: Art From Scrap
 
 
 