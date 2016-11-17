Calendar » Alix Soubiran presents Bespoke Creations at Menelli Trading Co

November 17, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Alix Soubiran - www.princesandcrows.com

Menelli Trading Company, Inc.,

a leading luxury tile, stone and wood flooring importer brings a world of resources and artisans to the design community. Thursday November 17th, from 5pm-7:30pm at Menelli Trading Company.



Alix Soubiran will introduce her bespoke canvas, wallpaper, rugs and her latest innovation, custom designed porcelain dinnerware and has prepared a short presentation explaining her design process and inspiration.



This is a free gathering, so please join us for wine and hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to meet Alix.



*Valet Available.