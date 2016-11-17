Alix Soubiran presents Bespoke Creations at Menelli Trading Co
Alix Soubiran - www.princesandcrows.com
Menelli Trading Company, Inc.,
a leading luxury tile, stone and wood flooring importer brings a world of resources and artisans to the design community. Thursday November 17th, from 5pm-7:30pm at Menelli Trading Company.
Alix Soubiran will introduce her bespoke canvas, wallpaper, rugs and her latest innovation, custom designed porcelain dinnerware and has prepared a short presentation explaining her design process and inspiration.
This is a free gathering, so please join us for wine and hors d'oeuvres, and a chance to meet Alix.
*Valet Available.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 17, 2016 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
- Price: Free!
- Location: 1080 Coast Village Road
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/681268275364249/