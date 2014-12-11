All-Star Comedy Night
December 11, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Join us for latkes and laughter with headliner Shawn Pelofsky and featuring Matthew Moore. With emcee Louise “Weezy” Palanker and special performances by the Comedy Club for Teens.
Reservations, call (805) 957-1115.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: December 11, 2014 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $10 for adults; $5 for students & seniors
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
- Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara