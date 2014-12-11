Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:56 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

All-Star Comedy Night

December 11, 2014 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Join us for latkes and laughter with headliner Shawn Pelofsky and featuring Matthew Moore. With emcee Louise “Weezy” Palanker and special performances by the Comedy Club for Teens. 

Reservations, call (805) 957-1115.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
  • Starts: December 11, 2014 6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • Price: $10 for adults; $5 for students & seniors
  • Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
  • Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org
  • Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
 
 
 