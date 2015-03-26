All-Star Comedy Night
March 26, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm
Join us for a night of macaroon and matzah madness with headliner Jackie Kashian and featuring Dan Telfer, with emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker and special performances by Comedy Club students. A great event for family and friends (ages 13 and up).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 26, 2015 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- Price: $4-$10
- Location: Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center
- Website: http://jewishsantabarbara.org/community-calendar/all-star-comedy-night-1421205174
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara