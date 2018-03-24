Calendar » All-Star Comedy Night

June 18, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

Join us for a night of hot dogs and hilarity with headliner Clinton Pickens, with emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker and special performances by Comedy Club students. A great event for family and friends (ages 13 and up).

Headliner Clinton Pickens was abandoned by wolves and raised by humans in Texas at some point in the 1980s. He had a great childhood and loves his family, which makes no sense given his choice to be an actor and a stand-up comic. Clinton performs as often as possible in New York, Texas, and California. www.clintonpickens.com

