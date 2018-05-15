Calendar » All in This Together: Racial Justice and Democracy in the 21st Century with Rinku Sen

May 15, 2018 from 6:00 pm

Race relations in the United States are the most contested in half a century. Communities of color face grave threats, as do our still-young democracy, all in a context of world changing technological revolution. This talk will explore how these issues are related, and what we can do to ensure a fair and sustainable nation for all. Rinku Sen is a Senior Strategist at Race Forward: The Center for Racial Justice Innovation, and contributing writer for Colorlines. The Diversity Lecture is co-presented with Maria Herrerea-Sobek, Associate Vice Chancellor for Diversity, Equity and Academic Policy, and Ricardo A. Alcaíno, Director of the Equal Opportunity & Discrimination Prevention Office.