Calendar » All Is Well

December 15, 2018 from 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm (12/16) - 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm (12/16)

This year at Oaks Bible Church our annual Christmas special will be “All Is Well.” It will feature a full orchestra, handbells, singers, children, drama and a costumed Nativity. We will do a matinee on Saturday, December 15 at 2 pm, aimed at those who prefer being home by dark. And the evening performance on December 15 will be at 5 pm, aimed at those who might have a Christmas party to attend later that evening. Our final performance will be on Sunday, December 16 at 6 pm. Check out our family friendly, Christ-centered, feel-good presentation of the Christmas story and see if we can’t help you come closer to the real reason for the season.