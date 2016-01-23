All School Open House at the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara
The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara’s All School Open House
Join Us for a Morning Inside Our Classrooms!
Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016
9:30 -10:00am - Welcome and Coffee
10:00am - 12:00pm - Individual tours, hands on demonstrations and more!
Walk through our classrooms and experience a glimpse into the wonder and joy of the learning that takes place here. Childcare is available. Space is limited. Please RSVP to [email protected]
Demonstrations and Experiences include:
Watercoloring in the 1st Grade
Bread Baking in the Kindergarten
Science Experiments
Student Art Display
Student Music
Teachers, Parents and Alumni connections
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 23, 2016 9:30am - 12:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 7421 Mirano Drive Goleta, CA 93117
- Website: http://www.waldorfsantabarbara.org