Calendar » All School Open House at the Waldorf School of Santa Barbara

January 23, 2016 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

The Waldorf School of Santa Barbara’s All School Open House

Join Us for a Morning Inside Our Classrooms!

Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016

9:30 -10:00am - Welcome and Coffee

10:00am - 12:00pm - Individual tours, hands on demonstrations and more!

Walk through our classrooms and experience a glimpse into the wonder and joy of the learning that takes place here. Childcare is available. Space is limited. Please RSVP to [email protected]

Demonstrations and Experiences include:

Watercoloring in the 1st Grade

Bread Baking in the Kindergarten

Science Experiments

Student Art Display

Student Music

Teachers, Parents and Alumni connections