Calendar » All Star Comedy Night

June 28, 2012 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Hot Dogs & Hilarity! Two hilarious L.A. comedians: Headliner Adam Richmond and Feature Andy Ostroff High energy and fearless stage presence makes Adam Richmond a favorite! Richmond has been showcased on Last Comic Standing, and performs regularly at The Improv, The Laugh Factory and The Comedy Store. Andy Ostroff has performed in film, on TV and stage, graduated from Second City, and even won a beauty pageant. RSVP online or 805-957-1115