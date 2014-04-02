Calendar » All Star Comedy Night

April 2, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Don't you deserve an evening of laughter?

LA Comedian Jackie Kashian "is like the comic next door - if the comic next door is prone to acutely hilarious family stories." - The LA Weekly

plus

Dylan Brody, Purveyor of Fine Words and Phrases - a playwright, humorist and author whose witty and profound tales have earned him a reputation as one of America’s fastest rising storytellers.

Plus: Emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker,

and special performances by JCC's Teen Comedy Club

A great event for all ages! Bring your family and friends.

RSVP online or call 957-1115

Advance: $8 (students/seniors $4)

At the door: $10 (students/seniors $5)

PJ Childcare (with RSVP): $5 per child