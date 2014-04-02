All Star Comedy Night
Don't you deserve an evening of laughter?
LA Comedian Jackie Kashian "is like the comic next door - if the comic next door is prone to acutely hilarious family stories." - The LA Weekly
plus
Dylan Brody, Purveyor of Fine Words and Phrases - a playwright, humorist and author whose witty and profound tales have earned him a reputation as one of America’s fastest rising storytellers.
Plus: Emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker,
and special performances by JCC's Teen Comedy Club
A great event for all ages! Bring your family and friends.
RSVP online or call 957-1115
Advance: $8 (students/seniors $4)
At the door: $10 (students/seniors $5)
PJ Childcare (with RSVP): $5 per child
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 2, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $4-$10
- Location: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/comedy-night.aspx
- Sponsors: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara