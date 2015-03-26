Calendar » All Star Comedy Night

March 26, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

All Star Comedy Night

Thursday March 26, 2015

06:00-7:30 PM

Starring: Headliner Jackie Kashian - Jackie 's comedy is like listening to a really racy episode of All Things Considered. She is a national touring comic, recently made her late night comedy debut on the Conan O'Brien show, has her own half hour special on Comedy Central, was a semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing and has recorded This American Life with Ira Glass for NPR. She has a weekly Podcast where she interviews people about their obsessions.

Emcee Louise “Weezy” Palanker

Special Performances by Comedy Club Students

Feature, Dan Telfer is the "Best of What's Next".. In April of 2010 Dan was featured on the front page of The Onion, who said Dan was “hitting Chicago’s comedy glass ceiling.”



Bring your family and friends

Food & drinks provided

Cost: $10/ students & seniors $5

Pay in advance for a discount $8/ $4

Join us at the Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara,

RSVP or more info: (805) 957-1115, www.jewishsantabarbara.org or [email protected]

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara