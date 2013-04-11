All Star Passover Comedy Night
"Pass out" laughing at the JCC! Los Angeles Comedian Tom Clark! Tom Clark is the boy next door...if you lived next door to an insane asylum. Whether it's his off kilter observations, his knack for spontaneous crowd interaction, or his unusual physical comedy, Clark's act has a little something for everyone.Plus: Emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker, and special performances by Comedy Club students. A great event for all ages! RSVP www.jewishsantabarbara.org or 805-957-1115 x107, [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 11, 2013 6:00 pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $4-$10
- Location: Bronfman Family JCC, 524 Chapala St, Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.jewishsantabarbara.org/comedy-night.aspx
