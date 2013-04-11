Calendar » All Star Passover Comedy Night

April 11, 2013 from 6:00 pm - 8:00pm

"Pass out" laughing at the JCC! Los Angeles Comedian Tom Clark! Tom Clark is the boy next door...if you lived next door to an insane asylum. Whether it's his off kilter observations, his knack for spontaneous crowd interaction, or his unusual physical comedy, Clark's act has a little something for everyone.Plus: Emcee Louise "Weezy" Palanker, and special performances by Comedy Club students. A great event for all ages! RSVP www.jewishsantabarbara.org or 805-957-1115 x107, [email protected]