ALL WEEK CAMP for kids-Greek/Roman Architecture & Technology

July 14, 2014 from 9:00 - 12:00

Greek/Roman Architecture, Engineering & Technology (non-Lego)

Re-live Euclid’s and Archimedes’ search for truth in shapes and patterns, and Rome’s engineering to Superpower.  Build historic projects and Land Surveying tools. Use modern tools provided by a professional local Land Surveyor.  Build a structure 5 times your height without leaving the ground.  Prepare to get wet.

Grade Level: 1st to 3rd

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
  • Starts: July 14, 2014 9:00 - 12:00
  • Price: $175
  • Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
  • Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
  • Sponsors: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
 
 
 