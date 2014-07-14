Calendar » ALL WEEK CAMP for kids-Greek/Roman Architecture & Technology

July 14, 2014 from 9:00 - 12:00

Greek/Roman Architecture, Engineering & Technology (non-Lego)

Re-live Euclid’s and Archimedes’ search for truth in shapes and patterns, and Rome’s engineering to Superpower. Build historic projects and Land Surveying tools. Use modern tools provided by a professional local Land Surveyor. Build a structure 5 times your height without leaving the ground. Prepare to get wet.

Grade Level: 1st to 3rd