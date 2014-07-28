Calendar » ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Architecture Engineering and TV Production with TVSB

July 28, 2014 from 9:00 - 4:00

7/28-8/1 9:00-4:00 Grade 3rd-9th $295 all day; $185 half day

Architecture Engineering and TV Production with TVSB

A fun way to practice architecture and engineering on stage and behind the scene TV production. Design and build structures for stage props applying architecture, structural and interior design, isometric, one point and two-point perspective and mural painting. Learn and present the management of Design/Build projects. Play your future career on stage. Learn to script, film and edit your own story, or ad lib for fun. Be the actor or work behind the scene. Use TVSB’s professional movie equipment and editing software. Plenty of roles and projects for all ages. Every group of 3 classmates gets 5% OFF (Rebate at end of camp).

Grade Level: Entering 3rd to 9th