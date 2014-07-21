Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:35 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Design/Build with REAL Building Material (Level 1)

July 21, 2014 from 1:00 - 4:00

Learn how structures are built from ground up with concrete, wood frame structure and seismic tie-down.  Make it look real with furniture and interior finishes, landscape with swimming pool and outdoor furniture.  Take it home and make it a centerpiece of conversation.

Grade Level: Entering 3rd to 5th

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
  • Price: $185
  • Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
  • Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
