Calendar » ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Design/Build with REAL Building Material (Level 1)

July 21, 2014 from 1:00 - 4:00

Design/Build with REAL Building Material (Level 1)

Learn how structures are built from ground up with concrete, wood frame structure and seismic tie-down. Make it look real with furniture and interior finishes, landscape with swimming pool and outdoor furniture. Take it home and make it a centerpiece of conversation.

Grade Level: Entering 3rd to 5th