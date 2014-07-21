ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Design/Build with REAL Building Material (Level 1)
July 21, 2014 from 1:00 - 4:00
Design/Build with REAL Building Material (Level 1)
Learn how structures are built from ground up with concrete, wood frame structure and seismic tie-down. Make it look real with furniture and interior finishes, landscape with swimming pool and outdoor furniture. Take it home and make it a centerpiece of conversation.
Grade Level: Entering 3rd to 5th
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
- Starts: July 21, 2014 1:00 - 4:00
- Price: $185
- Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
- Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
- Sponsors: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.