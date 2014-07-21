Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 12:36 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Polymer Science, Geometry & FREE (to all) 3D Printing

July 21, 2014 from 1:00 - 4:00

Polymer Science , Geometry and FREE (to all) 3D Printing

Science and experiments.  Geometry with isometric, one point and two-point perspective. Manual sketching with lights and shadows.  Thursday bonus  FREE to your friends and family by RSVP: Computer Drafting and 3D Printing by Mission Street Manufacturing.

Grade Level: Entering 3rd to 5th

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
  • Starts: July 21, 2014 1:00 - 4:00
  • Price: $185
  • Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
  • Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
  • Sponsors: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
 
 
 