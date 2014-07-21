ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Polymer Science, Geometry & FREE (to all) 3D Printing
July 21, 2014 from 1:00 - 4:00
Polymer Science , Geometry and FREE (to all) 3D Printing
Science and experiments. Geometry with isometric, one point and two-point perspective. Manual sketching with lights and shadows. Thursday bonus FREE to your friends and family by RSVP: Computer Drafting and 3D Printing by Mission Street Manufacturing.
Grade Level: Entering 3rd to 5th
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
- Starts: July 21, 2014 1:00 - 4:00
- Price: $185
- Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
- Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
- Sponsors: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.