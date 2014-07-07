ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Roman Engineering, Economics, Art and Chess
Roman Engineering, Economics, Art, Fun Games and Chess Around the World
Learn how the Romans built aqueducts and become a Superpower of their time. Build Rome’s aqueduct and serve each other a cold drink without leaving your tables. Learn Economics by trading. Build a 3D arch that stands and chess pieces, or combine both. Informal instructions and game of chess. Take projects home for decoration.
For Grade: Entering 3rd to 6th
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
- Starts: July 7, 2014 1:00 - 4:00
- Price: $185
- Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
- Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
- Sponsors: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.