Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

ALL WEEK CAMP for kids -Roman Engineering, Economics, Art and Chess

July 7, 2014 from 1:00 - 4:00

 Roman Engineering, Economics, Art, Fun Games and Chess Around the World 

Learn how the Romans built aqueducts and become a Superpower of their time. Build Rome’s aqueduct and  serve each other a cold drink without leaving your tables.  Learn Economics by trading.  Build a 3D arch that stands and chess pieces, or combine both.  Informal instructions and game of chess.  Take projects home for decoration.

For Grade: Entering 3rd to 6th

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
  • Starts: July 7, 2014 1:00 - 4:00
  • Price: $185
  • Location: 2300 Garden St., SB
  • Website: http://www.kidzengineering101.com
  • Sponsors: KidZ Engineering 101, Inc.
 
 
 